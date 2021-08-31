Menu
2013 MINI Cooper

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

S~Auto~1.6L~Loaded~Clean Carfax~Warrantied!

2013 MINI Cooper

S~Auto~1.6L~Loaded~Clean Carfax~Warrantied!

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7996266
  • VIN: WMWSV3C51DT391955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black & Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

IMMACULATE, SUPER CLEAN, WELL MAINTAINED! VERY LOW KM'S! This well equipped 2013 MINI COOPER S COUPE was thoroughly maintained from the previous owner. It was previously oil sprayed, is rust free, accident free. Runs, drives, handles with ease. For options, it has leather heated seats, bluetooth, powered dual sunroof, bluetooth, alloy rims, push button start with 2 keys, fog lights, steering wheel controls, auxiliary audio input, USB, plus much more! We currently only have 1 available. Please call for details & availability.

The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd)

This special sale price also includes a FREE 3 month, 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the Engine (engine block & cylinder heads, ALL internally lubricated parts including: crankshaft & main bearings, camshaft & bearings, connecting roads & bearings, timing chain(s)/timing belts & their gears & tensioners, valve lifters & push rods, intake & exhaust valves, valve springs & retainers, valve guides, valve covers, pistons, piston rings, wrist pins, rocker arm assemblies, oil pump & water pump.

More items included is the Transmission, Transfer Case (4WD/AWD), Differential, Seals & Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Starter Motor, Alternator, Water Pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 Coverage per claim/repair. Longer term warranties, 6, 12, 24 & 36 Month Powertrain Warranties are also available. Call for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

