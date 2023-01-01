Menu
2013 RAM 2500

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354368
  • VIN: 3C6LR4AT4DG587394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L HEMI V8, Automatic Transmission, RWD, Regular Cab, 8FT Box, AC, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Factory Tow Package, Back Rack, Spray In Liner, Power Liftgate, 17" Chrome Wheels, New Tires, Excellent Condition, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ReadyTo Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call! HST and License Fee NOT Included!

SAFETY PACKAGE CAN BE PURCHASED FOR $499

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

