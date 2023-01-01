$22,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2013 RAM 2500
ST
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10354368
- VIN: 3C6LR4AT4DG587394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.7L HEMI V8, Automatic Transmission, RWD, Regular Cab, 8FT Box, AC, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Factory Tow Package, Back Rack, Spray In Liner, Power Liftgate, 17" Chrome Wheels, New Tires, Excellent Condition, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ReadyTo Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call! HST and License Fee NOT Included!
SAFETY PACKAGE CAN BE PURCHASED FOR $499
