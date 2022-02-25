$6,899+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-878-2277
2014 Chrysler 200
LX~Certified~Warrantied~Winter Tires Included!
Location
Mikate Motors
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,899
- Listing ID: 8333340
- VIN: 1C3CCBAB1EN111929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 216,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Chrysler 200 LX is in impeccable shape, inside & out! Runs, drives, & handles great! It was just certified, cleaned & detailed. It will also be sold with a 2nd set of winter tires, all season tires are currently on the vehicle. We have other vehicles for sale. Please call for more details, or to book an appointment.
The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd)
This special sale price also includes a FREE 3 month, 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the Engine (engine block & cylinder heads, ALL internally lubricated parts including: crankshaft & main bearings, camshaft & bearings, connecting roads & bearings, timing chain(s)/timing belts & their gears & tensioners, valve lifters & push rods, intake & exhaust valves, valve springs & retainers, valve guides, valve covers, pistons, piston rings, wrist pins, rocker arm assemblies, oil pump & water pump.
More items included is the Transmission, Transfer Case (4WD/AWD), Differential, Seals & Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Starter Motor, Alternator, Water Pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 Coverage per claim/repair. Longer term warranties, 6, 12, 24 & 36 Month Powertrain Warranties are also available. Call for details.
Vehicle Features
