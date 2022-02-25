Menu
2014 Chrysler 200

216,000 KM

$6,899

+ tax & licensing
$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

2014 Chrysler 200

2014 Chrysler 200

LX~Certified~Warrantied~Winter Tires Included!

2014 Chrysler 200

LX~Certified~Warrantied~Winter Tires Included!

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

216,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1C3CCBAB1EN111929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Chrysler 200 LX is in impeccable shape, inside & out! Runs, drives, & handles great! It was just certified, cleaned & detailed. It will also be sold with a 2nd set of winter tires, all season tires are currently on the vehicle. We have other vehicles for sale. Please call for more details, or to book an appointment.

The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd)

This special sale price also includes a FREE 3 month, 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the Engine (engine block & cylinder heads, ALL internally lubricated parts including: crankshaft & main bearings, camshaft & bearings, connecting roads & bearings, timing chain(s)/timing belts & their gears & tensioners, valve lifters & push rods, intake & exhaust valves, valve springs & retainers, valve guides, valve covers, pistons, piston rings, wrist pins, rocker arm assemblies, oil pump & water pump.

More items included is the Transmission, Transfer Case (4WD/AWD), Differential, Seals & Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Starter Motor, Alternator, Water Pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 Coverage per claim/repair. Longer term warranties, 6, 12, 24 & 36 Month Powertrain Warranties are also available. Call for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

