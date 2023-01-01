$11,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10155243
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER426482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6L V6, Automatic Transmission, FWD, SXT Trim, 7 Passenger Seating, Full STONGO, Quad Seats, Cloth Interior, Factory Entertainment DVD, Backup Camera, Dual Zone Climate Control, Rear A/C, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Bluetooth Connectivity, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels, New Brakes All Around, Winter Wheels Included, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
HST and License Fee NOT Included!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.