2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

202,000 KM

Details

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155243
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER426482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L V6, Automatic Transmission, FWD, SXT Trim, 7 Passenger Seating, Full STONGO, Quad Seats, Cloth Interior, Factory Entertainment DVD, Backup Camera, Dual Zone Climate Control, Rear A/C, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Bluetooth Connectivity, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels, New Brakes All Around, Winter Wheels Included, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information! 

HST and License Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

