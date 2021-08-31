Menu
2014 Ford Edge

394,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL AWD Loaded Leather Sunroof GPS Navigation

2014 Ford Edge

SEL AWD Loaded Leather Sunroof GPS Navigation

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

394,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7678702
  Stock #: 1916
  VIN: 2FMDK4JC4EBB07534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 394,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, SEL Trim Package, GPS Navigation, Leather Interior, Climate Control, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Heated Seats,  Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, SYNC Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Back-up Sensors, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, 20" Chrome Wheels, Pirelli Tires, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Dual Moonroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

