2014 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, SEL Trim Package, GPS Navigation, Leather Interior, Climate Control, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, SYNC Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Back-up Sensors, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, 20" Chrome Wheels, Pirelli Tires, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6