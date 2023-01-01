$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9691369
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET9EFA19913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 3.5L Ecoboost, 4 Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, XLT, Cloth Interior, Power seat, Buckets and Console, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio SYNC, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Towing Package, New Brakes All Around, No Rust, One Owner, Personal use truck, Super Clean, Clean Carfax. Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
HST and Licence NOT Included!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.