2014 Ford F-150

233,000 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

233,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9691369
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET9EFA19913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 3.5L Ecoboost, 4 Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, XLT, Cloth Interior, Power seat, Buckets and Console, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio SYNC, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Towing Package, New Brakes All Around, No Rust, One Owner, Personal use truck, Super Clean, Clean Carfax. Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

HST and Licence NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

