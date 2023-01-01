$18,250+ tax & licensing
$18,250
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Honda
416-745-7060
2014 Honda Pilot
EX-L | AS-IS
Location
370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6
179,303KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10627950
- Stock #: 24207A
- VIN: 5FNYF4H57EB504370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Cherry Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,303 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFY IT YOURSELF AND SAVE!
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Castle Honda
370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6