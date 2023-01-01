Menu
2014 Honda Pilot

179,303 KM

Details Description

$18,250

+ tax & licensing
$18,250

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Honda

416-745-7060

2014 Honda Pilot

EX-L | AS-IS

2014 Honda Pilot

EX-L | AS-IS

Location

Castle Honda

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

416-745-7060

$18,250

+ taxes & licensing

179,303KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627950
  • Stock #: 24207A
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H57EB504370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,303 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFY IT YOURSELF AND SAVE!

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Castle Honda

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

