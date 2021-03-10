2014 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

Listing ID: 6709373

6709373 VIN: 1C6RR7FT4ES129875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

