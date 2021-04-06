Menu
2014 RAM 1500

152,000 KM

$20,499

+ tax & licensing
Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

ST - QUAD CAB, 5.7L HEMI, 4X4

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6853212
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT4ES129877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean, 2014 Ram 1500 HEMI ST! Very well maintained, runs and drives perfect! It has the famous 5.7L HEMI motor, with great power options, and 4x4. No accidents reported, clean CarFax history report, only 1 previous owner. Only 1 available. Call for details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 12 MONTH, 20,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), timing chain, belts, gears & tensioners, oil pump, water pump, differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

