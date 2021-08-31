Menu
2014 RAM 1500

245,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST Crew Cab 4X4 5.7L HEMI Certified

2014 RAM 1500

ST Crew Cab 4X4 5.7L HEMI Certified

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7981275
  Stock #: 1932
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT6EG297735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L V8 HEMI, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, ST Trim Package, Chrome Bumpers and Grill, Full Crew Cab, 5.5Ft Box, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Tonneau Cover, Spray-on Box Liner, 17" Alloy Wheels, Goodyear Wrangler Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Conventional Spare Tire

