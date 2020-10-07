Menu
2015 Audi A3

69,000 KM

Details

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

1.8T Komfort Auto Leather Sunroof ONLY 69,000Km

1.8T Komfort Auto Leather Sunroof ONLY 69,000Km

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6131805
  • VIN: WAUACRFF3F1005804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 69,000 Kilometers, 1.8L Turbo 4Cylinder FWD, Automatic Transmission, Black on Black, Leather Interior, Climate Control, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keylerss Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels, Continental Tires, New Audi Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

