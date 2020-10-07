2015 Audi A3

+ taxes & licensing
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.
Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 69,000 Kilometers, 1.8L Turbo 4Cylinder FWD, Automatic Transmission, Black on Black, Leather Interior, Climate Control, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keylerss Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels, Continental Tires, New Audi Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
