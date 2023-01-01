Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9501376
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC9FG286065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L V8, Automatic Transmission, 4X4, Crew Cab, Short Box, LT Trim Package, Cloth Interior, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Heated Mirrors, Drivers Power Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Back-up Camera, Fog Lights, Spray In Liner, Factory Tow Package, Tow Mirrors, Step Bars, Aluminum Wheels, New Michelin Tires, Lots of Service Records, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ReadyTo Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call!  HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 177,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SPORT
 200,500 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT
 226,000 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory