Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring~Loaded With Options~Clean CarFax History!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring~Loaded With Options~Clean CarFax History!

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7470048
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG3FR716292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Super clean, 2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring van. Runs, drives & handles fantastic! LOADED WITH POWER & LUXURY OPTIONS, such as, power heated seats with lumbar support, back up camera, power sliding doors, bluetooth, 2 rows of TV/DVD players, power trunk, captain chairs with full stow & go seating, steering wheel controls, 2 keys, universal garage door opener, tires sensors, Sirius satellite radio, & plus more options! Clean CarFax History report, no accidents reported, with only 1 previous owner! We have other vans & other vehicles available, call for details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mikate Motors

1997 Chevrolet C1500...
 313,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 57,000 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2007 Jaguar XK XKR~S...
 118,000 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Call Dealer

416-878-XXXX

(click to show)

416-878-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory