416-878-2277
WOW! Super clean, 2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring van. Runs, drives & handles fantastic! LOADED WITH POWER & LUXURY OPTIONS, such as, power heated seats with lumbar support, back up camera, power sliding doors, bluetooth, 2 rows of TV/DVD players, power trunk, captain chairs with full stow & go seating, steering wheel controls, 2 keys, universal garage door opener, tires sensors, Sirius satellite radio, & plus more options! Clean CarFax History report, no accidents reported, with only 1 previous owner! We have other vans & other vehicles available, call for details.
It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.
This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.
