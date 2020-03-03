Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4744617
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1FR723420
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black & White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Wow, super clean and fully loaded top to bottom with options! This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, with Full Stow & Go seating, is in immaculate condition, inside & out! It has only with 108,000 KM, and it's options are endless! It is loaded top to bottom, which includes power leather seating, quad seating with full stow & go, back up camera, bluetooth, Nav, TV/DVD player, power sliding doors, remote start, power trunk, PLUS MUCH MORE!  It can be used as a family van, picking up that new piece of furniture, or doing a renovation on your home and picking up all your supplies. We have 2 other vans for sale, please call for details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

