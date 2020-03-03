2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
416-878-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Wow, super clean and fully loaded top to bottom with options! This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, with Full Stow & Go seating, is in immaculate condition, inside & out! It has only with 108,000 KM, and it's options are endless! It is loaded top to bottom, which includes power leather seating, quad seating with full stow & go, back up camera, bluetooth, Nav, TV/DVD player, power sliding doors, remote start, power trunk, PLUS MUCH MORE! It can be used as a family van, picking up that new piece of furniture, or doing a renovation on your home and picking up all your supplies. We have 2 other vans for sale, please call for details.
It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.
This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.
