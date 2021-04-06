Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

RT~B.Up Cam~B.T.~Power Leather Seats~Power Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

RT~B.Up Cam~B.T.~Power Leather Seats~Power Doors

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

  1. 1619654135
  2. 1619654137
  3. 1619654136
  4. 1619654137
  5. 1619654136
  6. 1619654137
  7. 1619654135
  8. 1619654135
  9. 1619654399
  10. 1619654134
  11. 1619654137
  12. 1619654136
  13. 1619654135
  14. 1619654135
  15. 1619654137
  16. 1619654339
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6954113
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG8FR527888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a loaded van with still low km's? Then this the right van for you! This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T, is in fantastic condition, inside & out, runs and drives phenomenal. Loaded top to bottom with options, such as power heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, back up camera, power sliding doors & power trunk, steering wheel controls, full stow & go seating, remote start, TV/DVD player, winter tires & black chromed all season tires, plus much more! Only 1 available, call for details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mikate Motors

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 125,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ
 220,000 KM
$1,899 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4 Spo...
 229,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Call Dealer

416-878-XXXX

(click to show)

416-878-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory