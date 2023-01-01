$10,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10060986
- VIN: 1FMCU0G93FUB34102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L 4Cyl, Automatic Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, SE Trim, 5 Passenger Seating, Cloth Interior, GPS Navigation, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Hatch, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Backup Camera, Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels, New Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Full Service History, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information! HST and License Fee NOT Included!
