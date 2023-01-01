Menu
2015 Ford Escape

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10060986
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G93FUB34102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L 4Cyl, Automatic Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, SE Trim, 5 Passenger Seating, Cloth Interior, GPS Navigation, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Hatch, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Backup Camera, Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels, New Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Full Service History, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information! HST and License Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

