$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2015 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 Extended Cab 5.0L V8 Loaded Certified

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 211,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5090888
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF9FFA81353
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

5.0L V8 Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmisssion, Extended Cab, XLT Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Audio, Satellite Radio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Fog Lights, Chrome Step Bars, Box Liner, Tonneau Cover, Tow Package, 17" Alloy Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-XXXX

416-249-2277

