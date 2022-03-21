2015 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8806253

8806253 Stock #: 1970

1970 VIN: 1FTNR2ZGXFKA70447

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

