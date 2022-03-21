Menu
2015 Ford Transit

228,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

T-250 CARGO 5Passenger 148" W.B. Low Roof 228Km

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

228,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8806253
  • Stock #: 1970
  • VIN: 1FTNR2ZGXFKA70447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L V6 Eco Boost, Automatic Transmission, Rear Wheel Drive, 5Passenger Seating, T250 3/4Ton Capacity, 148" Wheel Base, Air Conditioning,, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Barn Style Side Cargo Doors, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

