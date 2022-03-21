$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bisko Auto Sales
416-249-2277
2015 Ford Transit
T-250 CARGO 5Passenger 148" W.B. Low Roof 228Km
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
228,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8806253
- Stock #: 1970
- VIN: 1FTNR2ZGXFKA70447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 228,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L V6 Eco Boost, Automatic Transmission, Rear Wheel Drive, 5Passenger Seating, T250 3/4Ton Capacity, 148" Wheel Base, Air Conditioning,, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Barn Style Side Cargo Doors, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
