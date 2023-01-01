2015 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9830201

9830201 VIN: 1FTYR1ZM6FKA61144

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.