2015 Ford Transit
T-250
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9830201
- VIN: 1FTYR1ZM6FKA61144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
136,000 Kilometers, 3.7L V6 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-250 3/4Ton Capacity, 9000Lbs GVWR, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Barn Style Side Cargo Doors, Styled Steel Wheels, Ladder Rack, Divider, Shelving, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, Excellent Condition, New Brakes All Around, One Owner Off Lease, Clean Carfax, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!
HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!
