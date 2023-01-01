Menu
2015 Ford Transit

136,000 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2015 Ford Transit

2015 Ford Transit

T-250

2015 Ford Transit

T-250

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9830201
  • VIN: 1FTYR1ZM6FKA61144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

136,000 Kilometers, 3.7L V6 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-250 3/4Ton Capacity, 9000Lbs GVWR, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Barn Style Side Cargo Doors, Styled Steel Wheels, Ladder Rack, Divider, Shelving, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, Excellent Condition, New Brakes All Around, One Owner Off Lease, Clean Carfax, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information! 

HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

