Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Touring 2.0L SkyActiv Auto Loaded Cert 147Km

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Touring 2.0L SkyActiv Auto Loaded Cert 147Km

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7776189
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V73FM220650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L Sky Active 4Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, GS Touring Sedan, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Aux Input, Bluetooth Connectivity, Fog Lights, 16" Alloy Wheels, Michelin Tires, Economical to Operate, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 156,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lari...
 33,000 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Savana AWD ...
 296,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory