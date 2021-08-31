2015 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2.0L Sky Active 4Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, GS Touring Sedan, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Aux Input, Bluetooth Connectivity, Fog Lights, 16" Alloy Wheels, Michelin Tires, Economical to Operate, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6