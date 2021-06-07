Menu
2015 Nissan Versa Note

139,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

SV - BACK UP CAMERA~BLUETOOTH~CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY

Location

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7260758
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP3FL442774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean inside & out! This 2015 Nissan Versa, has a 1.6L engine & auto transmission, & has 139,000 km's. CLEAN CARFAX, no accidents reported. It has great options on it, such as back up camera, bluetooth, A/C, steering wheel radio & audio controls, cruise control, keyless entry, tinted glass, power windows, locks, mirrors, plus much more! Only 1 available, call for details & availability.

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

