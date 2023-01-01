Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM Cargo Van

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2015 RAM Cargo Van

2015 RAM Cargo Van

CV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM Cargo Van

CV

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

  1. 1676414817
  2. 1676414817
  3. 1676414817
  4. 1676414817
  5. 1676414849
  6. 1676414849
  7. 1676414849
  8. 1676414849
  9. 1676414849
  10. 1676414849
  11. 1676414850
  12. 1676414817
  13. 1676414849
  14. 1676414817
  15. 1676414817
  16. 1676414881
  17. 1676414881
  18. 1676414881
  19. 1676414881
  20. 1676414873
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618406
  • VIN: 2C4JRGAGXFR532966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L V6, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Dual Sliding Side Cargo Doors, Cargo Area Divider, Ladder Rack, Custom Shelving, 1000Watt Inverter, Reinforced Floor, Heavy Duty Suspension, Excellent Work Van, One Owner Off Lease Vehicle, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!      

HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2015 RAM Cargo Van CV
 177,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Avenger SXT
 289,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan NV 2500 ...
 185,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory