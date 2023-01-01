$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2015 RAM Cargo Van
CV
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9618406
- VIN: 2C4JRGAGXFR532966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6L V6, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Dual Sliding Side Cargo Doors, Cargo Area Divider, Ladder Rack, Custom Shelving, 1000Watt Inverter, Reinforced Floor, Heavy Duty Suspension, Excellent Work Van, One Owner Off Lease Vehicle, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!
HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!
Vehicle Features
