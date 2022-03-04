$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
Autobahn 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5Door 184,000Km
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L Turbo, Front Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Paddle Shifter, Autobaun Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satelitte Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Steering Wheel Controls, Back-up Camera, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, 18" Alloy Wheels, New Tires All Around, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
