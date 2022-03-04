Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Autobahn 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5Door 184,000Km

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Autobahn 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5Door 184,000Km

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8481279
  • Stock #: 1955
  • VIN: 3VW4T7AU0FM033604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L Turbo, Front Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Paddle Shifter, Autobaun Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satelitte Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Steering Wheel Controls, Back-up Camera, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, 18" Alloy Wheels, New Tires All Around, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2014 Nissan Juke SL ...
 174,000 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2010 Mitsubishi Outl...
 195,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz S...
 211,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory