2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

65,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew 3.6L Loaded StowNGo Navigation DVD ONLY 65Km

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew 3.6L Loaded StowNGo Navigation DVD ONLY 65Km

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5693771
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG5GR241287

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

 

LOW Mileage, ONLY 65,000 Kilometers, 3.6L V6 FWD, Automatic Transmission, CREW Trim Package, DVD Entertainment System, GPS Navigation, StowNGo Seating, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Side Windows, Power Vent Windows, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry,  Power Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Heat and A/C, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Blue Tooth Connectivity, Back-up Camera, Roof Rack, 17" Alloy Wheels, Yokahama Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

