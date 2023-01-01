Menu
2016 Ford Escape

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

SE

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635114
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX0GUA70427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.5L 4cyl, Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, SE Trim, 5 Passenger Seating, GPS Navigation, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Seats, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Backup Camera, Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels, New Tires, One Owner, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information! HST and License Fee NOT Included! SAFETY PACKAGE CAN BE PURCHASED FOR $499

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

