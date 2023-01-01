$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2016 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10635114
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX0GUA70427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1.5L 4cyl, Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, SE Trim, 5 Passenger Seating, GPS Navigation, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Seats, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Backup Camera, Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels, New Tires, One Owner, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information! HST and License Fee NOT Included! SAFETY PACKAGE CAN BE PURCHASED FOR $499
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.