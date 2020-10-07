Menu
2016 Ford Escape

131,000 KM

$12,995

SE AWD 1.6L Eco Boost Loaded Certified 131,000Km

SE AWD 1.6L Eco Boost Loaded Certified 131,000Km

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5851623
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX7GUB26413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

1.6L Eco Boost 4Cylinder, All Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, SYNC Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Roof Rack, 17" Alloy Wheels, Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

