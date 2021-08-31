2016 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
LIMITED Trim Package, 7Passenger, EcoBoost, Four Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Folding Heated Mirrors, Power Heated Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Memory Seat, Power Folding Rear Seats, Power Hatch, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Back-up Camera, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Roof Rack, Spoiler, Fog Lights, 20" Polished Aluminium Wheels, New Pirelli Scorpion Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
