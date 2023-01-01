Menu
2016 Ford F-150

226,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10171173
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EG4GKE87140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 3.5L Eco Boost, 4 Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, XLT Trim Package with FX4 Offroad Package, 6.5 Footbox, Cloth Interior, Power seat, BucketsNConnsole, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio SYNC, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Factory Towing Package, Running Boards, Fog Lights, Personal use truck, Super Clean, No Rust. Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information! 

HST and License NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

