2016 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10171173
- VIN: 1FTFX1EG4GKE87140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,000 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 3.5L Eco Boost, 4 Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, XLT Trim Package with FX4 Offroad Package, 6.5 Footbox, Cloth Interior, Power seat, BucketsNConnsole, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio SYNC, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Factory Towing Package, Running Boards, Fog Lights, Personal use truck, Super Clean, No Rust. Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
HST and License NOT Included!
