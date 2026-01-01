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<p>NEW ARRIVAL, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, V6 2.7L ECOBOOST, 4X4, FULLY LOADED, INCLUDING BUCKETS AND CONSOLE, POWER SEAT, BACKUP CAMERA, SPRAY IN BED LINER, HARD BED COVER, TOW PACKAGE, BLACK ON BLACK, VERY CLEAN, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW, SAFETY PACKAGE IS AN EXTRA $599</p>

2016 Ford F-150

238,000 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14526957

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

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Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
238,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP7GKF36202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, V6 2.7L ECOBOOST, 4X4, FULLY LOADED, INCLUDING BUCKETS AND CONSOLE, POWER SEAT, BACKUP CAMERA, SPRAY IN BED LINER, HARD BED COVER, TOW PACKAGE, BLACK ON BLACK, VERY CLEAN, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW, SAFETY PACKAGE IS AN EXTRA $599

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
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416-249-2277

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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2016 Ford F-150