$15,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford F-150
XLT 4X4
2016 Ford F-150
XLT 4X4
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
238,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP7GKF36202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, V6 2.7L ECOBOOST, 4X4, FULLY LOADED, INCLUDING BUCKETS AND CONSOLE, POWER SEAT, BACKUP CAMERA, SPRAY IN BED LINER, HARD BED COVER, TOW PACKAGE, BLACK ON BLACK, VERY CLEAN, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW, SAFETY PACKAGE IS AN EXTRA $599
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
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$15,995
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Bisko Auto Sales
416-249-2277
2016 Ford F-150