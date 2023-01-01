$20,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit
T-150
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1FTYE9ZM7GKA91300
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 209,000 KM
3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-150 ½ Ton Capacity, 8600Lbs GVWR, 148inch Wheelbase, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seat, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Barn Doors, Shelves, Divider, Styled Wheels, New Brakes All Around, 4 brand new tires, Clean Carfax, One Owner, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Safety package can be purchased for $499, Call For More Information!
HST and License Fee NOT Included!
