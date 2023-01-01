Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Transit

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

T-150

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Transit

T-150

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

  1. 1699282691
  2. 1699282691
  3. 1699282691
  4. 1699282691
  5. 1699282691
  6. 1699282691
  7. 1699282691
  8. 1699282691
  9. 1699282691
  10. 1699282691
  11. 1699282691
  12. 1699282691
  13. 1699282691
  14. 1699282691
  15. 1699282691
  16. 1699282691
  17. 1699282691
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
209,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10634616
  • VIN: 1FTYE9ZM7GKA91300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-150 ½ Ton Capacity, 8600Lbs GVWR, 148inch Wheelbase, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seat, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Barn Doors, Shelves, Divider, Styled Wheels, New Brakes All Around, 4 brand new tires, Clean Carfax, One Owner, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Safety package can be purchased for $499, Call For More Information!

HST and License Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline/Natural Gas

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2016 Ford Transit T-...
 209,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Altima S
 119,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 257,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory