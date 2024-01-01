Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, HIGH ROOF, Transit T-350 1 Ton Capacity, 9500Lbs GVWR, 148inch Wheelbase, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, POWER SEAT, Remote Keyless Entry, REAR Backup CAMERA, SHELVING AND DIVIDER, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Sliding Door, Styled Wheels, New Brakes, One Owner, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information! HST and License Fee NOT Include Safety package can be purchased for $499</p>

2016 Ford Transit

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Transit

T-350

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Transit

T-350

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

  1. 1705618525
  2. 1705618525
  3. 1705618526
  4. 1705618525
  5. 1705618525
  6. 1705618526
  7. 1705618525
  8. 1705618525
  9. 1705618525
  10. 1705618526
  11. 1705618525
  12. 1705618526
  13. 1705618525
  14. 1705618525
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBW2XM3GKB13287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, HIGH ROOF, Transit T-350 1 Ton Capacity, 9500Lbs GVWR, 148inch Wheelbase, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, POWER SEAT, Remote Keyless Entry, REAR Backup CAMERA, SHELVING AND DIVIDER, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Sliding Door, Styled Wheels, New Brakes, One Owner, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information! HST and License Fee NOT Include Safety package can be purchased for $499

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

Used 2016 Ford Transit T-350 for sale in Rexdale, ON
2016 Ford Transit T-350 161,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit T-250 for sale in Rexdale, ON
2016 Ford Transit T-250 199,000 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in Rexdale, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE 99,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Transit