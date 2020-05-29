Menu
Account
Sign In
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Transit Connect

2016 Ford Transit Connect

XLT 7Passenger Wagon Loaded Certified 72,000Km

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Transit Connect

XLT 7Passenger Wagon Loaded Certified 72,000Km

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5050080
  • VIN: NM0GS9F73G1260489
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

2.5L 4Cylinder, Front Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, 7Passenger Seating, XLT Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, SYNC Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Fog Lights, New Firestone Tires, Balance of Factory Powertrain Warranty, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 100,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit CA...
 94,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE S...
 26,000 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory