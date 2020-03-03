2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
416-878-2277
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
THIS IS NOT A MISPRINT JUST AN OLD FASHION FANTASTIC BUY! This Super Clean 2017, Chevrolet Cruze LT is still in NEW shape, inside & out, & has a Clean Carfax history. It has a 1.4L turbo engine, with an automatic transmission, & is well equipped with options, such as power heated seats, blue tooth, backup camera, WiFi Hotspot, proximity key, remote start, please way more! You better hurry as only one is available at this RIDICULOUSLY LOW LOW PRICE!
It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.
This vehicle still has manufacturer warranty on it, from the day of purchase from original owner. It has a powertrain warranty until 2021 or until the vehicle reaches 160,000 KM. Extended Powertrain warranties are available, please call for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5