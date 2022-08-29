Menu
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

134,000 KM

$41,995

$41,995
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT Black Edition 5.3L Leather Navi DVD Roof 134Km

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT Black Edition 5.3L Leather Navi DVD Roof 134Km

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1GNSKBKC3HR406097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

134,000 Kilometers, 5.3L V8, Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, LT Black Edition, Leather Interior, 8Passenger Seating, GPS Navigation, DVD Entertainment, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheeel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satelitte Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Running Boards, 20" Black Alloy Wheels, Michelin Tires, Tow Package, New Brakes, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing Please Call!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

