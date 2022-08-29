$41,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT Black Edition 5.3L Leather Navi DVD Roof 134Km
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1GNSKBKC3HR406097
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 134,000 KM
134,000 Kilometers, 5.3L V8, Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, LT Black Edition, Leather Interior, 8Passenger Seating, GPS Navigation, DVD Entertainment, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheeel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satelitte Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Running Boards, 20" Black Alloy Wheels, Michelin Tires, Tow Package, New Brakes, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing Please Call!
