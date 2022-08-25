$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XL
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1FTMF1C87HKC14538
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 228,000 KM
V6 3.5L gas engine, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, XL Trim Package, Vinyl Seats, Air Conditioning, Traction Control, Locking Differential, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Audio, 17" Steel Wheels With New Tires, 8ft Box, With Leer Aluminum Cap. Excellent Work Truck, No rust. Only 1 Owner, Clean Carfax. Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
HST and Licence NOT Included!
