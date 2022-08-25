Menu
2017 Ford F-150

228,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

XL

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

228,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8991046
  • VIN: 1FTMF1C87HKC14538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 3.5L gas engine, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, XL Trim Package, Vinyl Seats, Air Conditioning, Traction Control, Locking Differential, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Audio, 17" Steel Wheels With New Tires, 8ft Box, With Leer Aluminum Cap. Excellent Work Truck, No rust. Only 1 Owner, Clean Carfax. Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

HST and Licence NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

