2017 Ford F-250

<p>V8 6.2L Gas, Automatic, AC, PS, PB, Tilt Steering, Super Duty, Tow Package, Crew Cab, 8FT Box, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, READY FOR WORK, ACCIDENT FREE, One Owner, New Brakes, No Rust, AND MORE! SAFETY PACKAGE CAN BE PURCHASED FOR $499</p>

331,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
XL

XL

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

331,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ft7w2a61heb62858

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 331,000 KM

V8 6.2L Gas, Automatic, AC, PS, PB, Tilt Steering, Super Duty, Tow Package, Crew Cab, 8FT Box, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, READY FOR WORK, ACCIDENT FREE, One Owner, New Brakes, No Rust, AND MORE! SAFETY PACKAGE CAN BE PURCHASED FOR $499

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

