2017 Ford F-250
XL
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
331,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ft7w2a61heb62858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 331,000 KM
Vehicle Description
V8 6.2L Gas, Automatic, AC, PS, PB, Tilt Steering, Super Duty, Tow Package, Crew Cab, 8FT Box, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, READY FOR WORK, ACCIDENT FREE, One Owner, New Brakes, No Rust, AND MORE! SAFETY PACKAGE CAN BE PURCHASED FOR $499
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Ford F-250