2017 Ford F-550

72,000 KM

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2017 Ford F-550

2017 Ford F-550

XL Crew Cab 4X4 6.7L Diesel 12Ft Box 72,000Km

2017 Ford F-550

XL Crew Cab 4X4 6.7L Diesel 12Ft Box 72,000Km

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6500487
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HT5HED47103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Flatbed
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Crew Cab, 12Ft DEL Box With Drop Down Sides, F550 Dually Super Duty Capacity, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controlled, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

