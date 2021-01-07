2017 Ford F-550

+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.
6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Crew Cab, 12Ft DEL Box With Drop Down Sides, F550 Dually Super Duty Capacity, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controlled, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Information!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6