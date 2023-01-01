Menu
2017 Ford Transit

220,000 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

T150

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1FTYE1YMXHKA79419

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-150 ½ Ton Capacity, 8640Lbs GVWR, 130inch Wheelbase, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Passenger Side Sliding Door, Shelving, Divider, New Toyo Tires, Styled Wheels, One Owner, Off Lease, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information! 

HST and License Fee NOT Included!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Conventional Spare Tire

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

