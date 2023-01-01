2017 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10088706

10088706 VIN: 1FTYE1YMXHKA79419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.