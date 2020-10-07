Menu
2017 Ford Transit

285,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

CARGO Mid Roof 148"WB 3.7L Loaded Divider Safety

2017 Ford Transit

CARGO Mid Roof 148"WB 3.7L Loaded Divider Safety

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

285,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6105885
  • VIN: 1FTYE2CM4HKA43867

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 285,000 KM

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, T-150 8600Lbs GVWR, 148" Wheel Base, Mid Height Roof, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, AM/FM Stereo, Back-up Camera, Cargo Area Divider, Styled Steel Wheels, Firestone Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-XXXX

416-249-2277

