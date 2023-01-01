Menu
2018 Ford Transit

294,000 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

T150

2018 Ford Transit

T150

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

294,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1FTYE2CM1JKB33483

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Commercial Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 294,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-150 ½ Ton Capacity, 8670Lbs GVWR, 148inch Wheelbase, Midroof, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Sliding Side Cargo Door, Divider, Styled Wheels, New Brakes All Around, Like New Tires, One Owner, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information! 

HST and License Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

