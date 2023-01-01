$25,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2018 Ford Transit
T150
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10008204
- VIN: 1FTYE2CM1JKB33483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 294,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-150 ½ Ton Capacity, 8670Lbs GVWR, 148inch Wheelbase, Midroof, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Sliding Side Cargo Door, Divider, Styled Wheels, New Brakes All Around, Like New Tires, One Owner, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!
HST and License Fee NOT Included!
