$25,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2018 Ford Transit
T-150
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10382742
- VIN: 1FTYE2CM1JKB33502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-150, MID ROOF, 8600Lbs GVWR, 148inch Wheelbase, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seat, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Sliding Door, Divider, Styled Wheels, New TIRES All Around, One Owner, ALL SERVICE RECORDS, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!
SAFETY PACKAGE CAN BE PURCHASED AND RECONDITIONING FOR $499
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.