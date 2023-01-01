Menu
2018 Ford Transit

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

T-150

2018 Ford Transit

T-150

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10382742
  • VIN: 1FTYE2CM1JKB33502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-150, MID ROOF, 8600Lbs GVWR, 148inch Wheelbase, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seat, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Sliding Door, Divider, Styled Wheels, New TIRES All Around, One Owner, ALL SERVICE RECORDS, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!

SAFETY PACKAGE CAN BE PURCHASED AND RECONDITIONING FOR $499

SAFETY PACKAGE CAN BE PURCHASED AND RECONDITIONING FOR $499

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

