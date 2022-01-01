Menu
2018 Ford Transit

323,000 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

T-250 Mid Roof 148"WB 3.7L Gas Mint Certified

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

323,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8078533
  • Stock #: 1934
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM3JKA14662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 323,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7L V6 Gas Engine, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, 148" Wheel Base, Mid Roof, 9000Lb GVWR, 3800Lb Payload, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Sliding Cargo Door, New Brakes, Excellent Condition, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

