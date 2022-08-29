$33,995+ tax & licensing
416-249-2277
2018 Ford Transit
T-350 High Rf 148" WB Extended Loaded Rack Divider
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,995
- Listing ID: 9097783
- Stock #: 1991
- VIN: 1FTBW3XM6JKB01177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 243,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.7L V6 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-350 1Ton Capacity, 9500Lbs GVWR, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Sliding Cargo Door, Full Wheel Covers, New Continental Tires, New Brakes All Around, Ladder Rack, Divider, One Owner, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information or to Arrange a Viewing!
Vehicle Features
