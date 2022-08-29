Menu
2018 Ford Transit

243,000 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

T-350 High Rf 148" WB Extended Loaded Rack Divider

2018 Ford Transit

T-350 High Rf 148" WB Extended Loaded Rack Divider

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

243,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9097783
  Stock #: 1991
  VIN: 1FTBW3XM6JKB01177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7L V6 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-350 1Ton Capacity, 9500Lbs GVWR, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Sliding Cargo Door, Full Wheel Covers, New Continental Tires, New Brakes All Around, Ladder Rack, Divider, One Owner, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information or to Arrange a Viewing!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

