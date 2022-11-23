Menu
2018 Ford Transit

238,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

T-150 CARGO Loaded Rack Divider Shelving 238Km

Location

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

238,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9378685
  • Stock #: 1998
  • VIN: 1FTYE1YM1JKA16926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7L V6 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Ex Rogers Service Truck, Transit T-150 1/2Ton Capacity, 8600Lbs GVWR, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors,  Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera,  Sliding Side Cargo Door, Styled Steel Wheels, Michelin Tires, Prime Designs Ergo Hydralic Ladder Rack, Divider, Shelving, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

