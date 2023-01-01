Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

  1. 1697493426
  2. 1697493426
  3. 1697493426
  4. 1697493426
  5. 1697493426
  6. 1697493426
  7. 1697493426
  8. 1697493426
  9. 1697493426
  10. 1697493426
  11. 1697493426
  12. 1697493426
  13. 1697493426
  14. 1697493426
  15. 1697493426
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10548699
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KTXJS325815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7 HEMI, Automatic Transmission, 4X4, Crew Cab, 5.5FT Box, AC, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, AM/FM CD Audio, Fog Lights, Running Boards, Spray In Bed Liner, Tunnel Cover, 20" Black Alloy Wheels, Black Out Night Package, New Tires, New Brakes, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call! HST and License Fee NOT Included! SAFETY PACKAGE CAN BE PURCHASED FOR $499

FINANCING AVAILABLE, ALL CREDIT WELCOME

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2018 RAM 1500 ST
 211,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 236,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Santa F...
 163,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory