2019 Dodge Ram 1500

+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
LOW Mileage, ONLY 26,000 Kilometers, 3.6L V6, Big Horn/LoneStar Trim Package, GPS Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Remote Start, Pushbutton Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Back-up Camera, AM/FM CD Audio, Satelitte Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, 8.4" Touch Screen, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Sliding Rear Window, LED Lighting, Fog Lights, Spray-on Box Liner, Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, 20" Chrome Wheels, Tow Package, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Like New, Fully Certified. Call For More Information!
