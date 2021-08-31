Menu
2019 Dodge Ram 1500

26,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2019 Dodge Ram 1500

2019 Dodge Ram 1500

Big Horn Crew Cab 4X4 3.6L GPS Pano Roof 26,000Km

2019 Dodge Ram 1500

Big Horn Crew Cab 4X4 3.6L GPS Pano Roof 26,000Km

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7989516
  Stock #: 1933
  VIN: 1C6RRFFG9KN867916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW Mileage, ONLY 26,000 Kilometers, 3.6L V6, Big Horn/LoneStar Trim Package, GPS Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Remote Start, Pushbutton Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Back-up Camera, AM/FM CD Audio, Satelitte Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, 8.4" Touch Screen, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Sliding Rear Window, LED Lighting, Fog Lights, Spray-on Box Liner, Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, 20" Chrome Wheels, Tow Package, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Like New, Fully Certified. Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

