$40,995+ tax & licensing
416-249-2277
2019 Ford Transit
T-250
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,995
- Listing ID: 10290681
- VIN: 1FTYR1YG7KKA95728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L V6, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-250 3/4Ton Capacity, 9000Lbs GVWR, 130inch Wheelbase, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seat, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Remote Start, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Sliding Door, Quality Ladder Rack, power seat, factory tow package Styled Wheels, New Tires, Balance Of Factory Warranty, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information! HST and License Fee NOT Include Safety package can be purchased for $499
