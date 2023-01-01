Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-250

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

T-250

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

  1. 1691793598
  2. 1691793597
  3. 1691793598
  4. 1691793598
  5. 1691793598
  6. 1691793598
  7. 1691793598
  8. 1691793598
  9. 1691793598
  10. 1691793598
  11. 1691793598
  12. 1691793598
  13. 1691793598
  14. 1691793598
  15. 1691793598
  16. 1691793611
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10290681
  • VIN: 1FTYR1YG7KKA95728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L V6, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-250 3/4Ton Capacity, 9000Lbs GVWR, 130inch Wheelbase, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seat, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Remote Start, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Sliding Door, Quality Ladder Rack, power seat, factory tow package Styled Wheels, New Tires, Balance Of Factory Warranty, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information! HST and License Fee NOT Include Safety package can be purchased for $499

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2019 Ford Transit T-...
 81,000 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 123,000 KM
$26,950 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 192,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory