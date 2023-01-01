Menu
2019 Honda Accord

50,189 KM

Details

$28,450

$28,450 + tax & licensing
$28,450

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Honda

416-745-7060

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan Alloy Wheels | Apple Carplay

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan Alloy Wheels | Apple Carplay

Location

Castle Honda

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

416-745-7060

$28,450

+ taxes & licensing

50,189KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627962
  • Stock #: 24208A
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F10KA807248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 20357 kilometers below market average! Lx Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. Recent Arrival!

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards


Black 2019 Honda Accord LX FWD CVT I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged

Home of the Lifetime Oil Change Program!

All Trade-Ins Welcome!

Reviews:
* Owners rave about easy-to-use tech, powerful LED headlights, a ride that nicely balances comfort against responsive handling, and powertrains that are refined and rich with low-end torque response for more pleasing power delivery. Plenty of storage space for smaller items, and a nicely finished look and feel to many of the smaller on-board controls rounds out the package. Generous rear-seat legroom is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Castle Honda

Castle Honda

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

416-745-7060

