2019 Honda Accord
Sedan Alloy Wheels | Apple Carplay
Location
Castle Honda
370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6
416-745-7060
$28,450
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10627962
- Stock #: 24208A
- VIN: 1HGCV1F10KA807248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,189 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 20357 kilometers below market average! Lx Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. Recent Arrival!
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Black 2019 Honda Accord LX FWD CVT I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged
Reviews:
* Owners rave about easy-to-use tech, powerful LED headlights, a ride that nicely balances comfort against responsive handling, and powertrains that are refined and rich with low-end torque response for more pleasing power delivery. Plenty of storage space for smaller items, and a nicely finished look and feel to many of the smaller on-board controls rounds out the package. Generous rear-seat legroom is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
