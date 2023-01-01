$23,955 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10627983

10627983 Stock #: 24223A

24223A VIN: 2HGFC1F96KH102528

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 149,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.