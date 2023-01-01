Menu
2019 Honda Civic

149,500 KM

Details Description

$23,955

+ tax & licensing
$23,955

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Honda

416-745-7060

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Remote Start | Navigation

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Remote Start | Navigation

Location

Castle Honda

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

416-745-7060

$23,955

+ taxes & licensing

149,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10627983
  Stock #: 24223A
  VIN: 2HGFC1F96KH102528

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 149,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Leather, 10 Speakers, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. Recent Arrival!


White 2019 Honda Civic Touring FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V

Home of the Lifetime Oil Change Program!

All Trade-Ins Welcome!

* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Castle Honda

Castle Honda

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

416-745-XXXX

416-745-7060

