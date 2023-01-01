$23,955+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan Remote Start | Navigation
Location
Castle Honda
370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6
- Listing ID: 10627983
- Stock #: 24223A
- VIN: 2HGFC1F96KH102528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Leather, 10 Speakers, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. Recent Arrival!
White 2019 Honda Civic Touring FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
