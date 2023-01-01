$27,280+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-745-7060
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan Honda Sensing
Location
Castle Honda
370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6
$27,280
- Listing ID: 10627980
- Stock #: P3307
- VIN: 2HGFC2F5XLH025702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 34697 kilometers below market average! Black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival!
White 2020 Honda Civic LX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
