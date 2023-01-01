Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

19,000 KM

Details Description

$27,280

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,280

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Honda

416-745-7060

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Honda Sensing

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Honda Sensing

Location

Castle Honda

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

416-745-7060

  1. 10627980
  2. 10627980
  3. 10627980
  4. 10627980
  5. 10627980
  6. 10627980
  7. 10627980
  8. 10627980
  9. 10627980
  10. 10627980
  11. 10627980
  12. 10627980
  13. 10627980
  14. 10627980
  15. 10627980
  16. 10627980
  17. 10627980
  18. 10627980
  19. 10627980
  20. 10627980
  21. 10627980
  22. 10627980
  23. 10627980
  24. 10627980
  25. 10627980
  26. 10627980
  27. 10627980
  28. 10627980
Contact Seller

$27,280

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
19,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627980
  • Stock #: P3307
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F5XLH025702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 34697 kilometers below market average! Black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival!


White 2020 Honda Civic LX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC

Home of the Lifetime Oil Change Program!

All Trade-Ins Welcome!

Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Castle Honda

2019 Acura ILX Leath...
 58,930 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Se...
 66,100 KM
$31,895 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 51,000 KM
$25,890 + tax & lic

Email Castle Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Castle Honda

Castle Honda

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

Call Dealer

416-745-XXXX

(click to show)

416-745-7060

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory